Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 147.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,766,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Down 0.2 %

Welltower stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

