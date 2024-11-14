Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.