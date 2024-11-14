Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.110-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.11-2.47 EPS.
AMAT stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $141.94 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.24.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
