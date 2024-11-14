Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AAON by 8.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AAON by 7.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $144.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,490.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.