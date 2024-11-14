Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $171.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $173.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.