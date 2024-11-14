Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

