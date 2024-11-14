Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

