Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 147.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 471,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 232,271 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

