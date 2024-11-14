Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.24 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.20 ($0.39). 173,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 407,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.90 ($0.38).

Argentex Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.71.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

