Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 53 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,172 shares of company stock valued at $148,393,842. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $601.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 155.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.51 and a 12-month high of $624.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

