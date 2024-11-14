Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after buying an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

