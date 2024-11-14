Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $149.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

