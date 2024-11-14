Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 74,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.86 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

