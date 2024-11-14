Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 27,895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 101.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 900.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after buying an additional 751,049 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after buying an additional 575,879 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

RHI stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

