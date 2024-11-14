Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

ASPN stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,555.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,169,000 after purchasing an additional 773,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,619,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after acquiring an additional 300,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

