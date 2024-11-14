AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 12.68%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. 4,060,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

