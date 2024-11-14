Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Atlanticus traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 24,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATLC. BTIG Research upped their target price on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,151.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.64 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

