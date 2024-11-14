Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.01), with a volume of 35358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($1.00).

Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.57. The company has a market cap of £118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.