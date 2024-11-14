Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 10,023 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 2.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $130.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.