Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluence Energy Price Performance
Fluence Energy stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
