Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Announces Earnings Results

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 115,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,237. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $494.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AURA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,357.88. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,150.20. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $780,699 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

