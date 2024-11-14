Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.25 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.25 ($0.79), with a volume of 1917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Aurrigo International Stock Performance

About Aurrigo International

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of £28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -694.44 and a beta of -1.03.

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

