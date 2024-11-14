Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 998117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 111,131 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 117.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,592 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,765,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

