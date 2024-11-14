Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSD opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

