Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target Raised to $1.80 at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 million, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

