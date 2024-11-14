Axim Planning & Wealth Has $259,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Axim Planning & Wealth lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after buying an additional 443,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

