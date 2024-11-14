Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.66 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

