B. Riley Increases Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $51.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of MAIN opened at $52.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

