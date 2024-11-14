Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $936,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

