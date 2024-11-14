Barclays Cuts FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $4.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 787.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
