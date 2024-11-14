Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 68,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,192. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.