BCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 324,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $296.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $220.51 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

