Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in October

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 922,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,273.3 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

Shares of BJCHF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Thursday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.