Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Belite Bio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.37. 18,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.