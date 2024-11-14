Bell Bank Purchases 258 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

