Bell Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $69,478,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,348.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,985.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,669.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,006.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

