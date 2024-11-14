Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.08.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $265.54 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $266.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,930,000. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,782.4% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,362,000 after purchasing an additional 393,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

