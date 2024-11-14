Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 1,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,503% from the average session volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

