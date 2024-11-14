Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.42% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

