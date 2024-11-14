BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 62,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 19.59% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.
