BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22, Zacks reports. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 93.89% and a negative net margin of 2,697.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 46,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 63.40.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

