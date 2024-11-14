Black Swift Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409,500. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $985.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

