Black Swift Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $511.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.42 and its 200 day moving average is $473.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

