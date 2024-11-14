Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,090. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

