Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.20. 99,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

