Black Swift Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,890,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $235.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $175.15 and a 1-year high of $242.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

