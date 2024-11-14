BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

