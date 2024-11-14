BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,379. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.