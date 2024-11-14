BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NYSE BUI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $24.94.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Occidental Petroleum Hits New Low: Will Buffett Take the Bait?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.