BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NYSE BUI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

