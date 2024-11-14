Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 979.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 24.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 21.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $181.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

